JEF Nations Invite Ukraine To Form 'Enhanced Partnership'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Friday, May 9, the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations reaffirmed their strengthened support to Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement published on the website of the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

“We, the Leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), met today in Oslo to reaffirm our shared commitment to European security and stability, our strengthened support to Ukraine and our continuous effort to understand and respond to regional security challenges together, especially in the maritime domain,” the statement said.

EU agrees to transfer EUR 1B from frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian weapons procurement

The leaders of JEF nations in particular agreed to offer Ukraine to form an“enhanced partnership” with the JEF.

The enhanced partnership may include a number of activities and initiatives, such as:



Ukrainian participation in relevant military exercises, high level meetings and fora;

Further develop training assistance for Ukraine's Armed Forces;

Increased mutual learning on modern warfare and technological innovation; Preparations for deeper Ukrainian involvement in future JEF activity.

The JEF, led by Britain, includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, all of which cooperate in defense initiatives.

As Ukrinform reported, in December, members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) announced during a summit in Tallinn that their combined military assistance to Ukraine in 2025 would exceed EUR 12 billion.

Photo credit: Priit Mürk/ERR