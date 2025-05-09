TUID Head: Foreign Projects On Ukraine's Reconstruction To Be Implemented Now And Scaled Up After War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The projects on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, involving foreign capital, should be implemented as early as now in order to scale up the experience gained after the war ends.

The relevant statement was made by President of the Turkish-Ukrainian Business Association (TUID) Burak Pehlivan in a commentary to Ukrinform, following the Rebuilding Ukraine conference in Geneva, which took place on May 7, 2025.

“Recovery and reconstruction measures in Ukraine should be carried out today, without waiting for the war to end, in order to increase Ukraine's resilience, the strength of the Ukrainian economy, its self-sufficiency, and raise the morale of Ukrainians and Ukrainian businesses. Ukraine's reconstruction will be the largest project in Europe and the world in recent decades, and currently these may be individual projects that in the future, in particular after the end of the war, can be scaled up based on the experience already gained,” Pehlivan told.

In his words, trilateral cooperation between the countries is particularly effective, namely in the 'Ukraine-Türkiye-third countries' format.

“Despite the war and its challenges, Turkish businesses continue to invest and operate in Ukraine. We are ready to share our experience and join the projects of those countries that are currently not ready for a direct presence in Ukraine due to security risks. We already have positive results and prospects in cooperation with companies from Japan, Finland, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, and now Switzerland. We are very active in finding partners, we are happy to share our experience and knowledge of doing business and implementing projects in Ukraine,” Pehlivan explained.

According to him, foreign businesses and investors should operate as if the war were to end tomorrow and take precautions as if it would last a long time. Those wary of security risks from Russia's war against Ukraine are advised to begin reconstruction and construction activities in relatively safe regions and priority sectors.

A reminder that the Swiss-Turkish conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, which was held in Geneva on May 7, 2025, focused on joint investment and cooperation in implementing projects in Ukraine.

Photo: Burak Pehlivan's archive