EU To Provide Almost EUR 1.9B For Military Support For Ukraine Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union has announced plans to allocate nearly 1.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, aimed at bolstering air defense and funding the procurement of weapons and artillery.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the EU officially announced that it will provide almost 1.9 billion euros for military support for Ukraine. This is a historic decision, as the profits from frozen Russian assets will be used to buy weapons for Ukraine via the European Peace Facility,” he wrote.

The prime minister added that 1 billion euros of this sum will be spent on the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. According to him, this will not only strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, but will also stimulate the economy and innovation in the defense industry.

“We sincerely thank the European Union for this forward-thinking decision, leadership, and support. Special gratitude goes to Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and Italy, which will facilitate the purchase of Ukrainian weapons worth EUR 1 billion. Together, we are strong. Together, we will ensure a just peace for Ukraine and security for all of Europe,” he noted.

Shmyhal specified that a further 600 million euros will be spent on artillery and ammunition. More than 200 million euros will be spent on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Union agreed to transfer EUR 1 billion in funding from the profits generated by frozen Russian assets, through the European Peace Facility (EPF), to support Ukraine's defense industry.