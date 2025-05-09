403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Accor Appoints Sandeep Johri As Area General Manager Karnataka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9th May, 2025, India – Accor is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Johri as Area General Manager – Karnataka. With an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in the hospitality industry, including more than two decades in General Managerial roles, Sandeep will oversee Accor's strategic and operational initiatives across its prominent portfolio in Karnataka.
A seasoned professional, Sandeep brings exceptional experience in hotel management, operational excellence, and people-centric leadership. In addition to his current position as the general manager of Novotel & Ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road – he will also oversee & drive operational efficiency and performance outcomes of Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall, Grand Mercure Bangalore, Grand Mercure Mysore, and ibis Styles Mysuru. His vision and regional experience will be instrumental in elevating Accor's performance across the state.
Since joining Accor in 2013, Sandeep has led several successful pre-openings and property turnarounds. At Novotel Ahmedabad, he spearheaded the pre-opening, while at Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, he drove a strategic turnaround-enhancing guest engagement, elevating service standards, and strengthening team performance. He took over Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road in August 2022, leading significant improvements in the properties' reputation and operational performance.
Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Mishra, Vice President Operations, India & South Asia, said, "We are pleased to elevate Sandeep to this leadership role. With his exceptional experience in hotel management, strategic insight, and collaborative approach, he is well-positioned to lead our Karnataka portfolio. His vision and regional experience will be instrumental in advancing Accor's growth and strengthening our presence in the state"
Sandeep Johri, Area General Manager – Karnataka, said, "It is a privilege to take on this new role with Accor. I look forward to working closely with our teams in Karnataka to strengthen operational standards, create meaningful guest experiences, and further reinforce Accor's position as a preferred hospitality brand in the region."
Sandeep's appointment reflects Accor's commitment to empowering home-grown talent and driving regional excellence. His dynamic leadership style and strong understanding of the local market will support Accor's continued growth trajectory in Karnataka.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
A seasoned professional, Sandeep brings exceptional experience in hotel management, operational excellence, and people-centric leadership. In addition to his current position as the general manager of Novotel & Ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road – he will also oversee & drive operational efficiency and performance outcomes of Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall, Grand Mercure Bangalore, Grand Mercure Mysore, and ibis Styles Mysuru. His vision and regional experience will be instrumental in elevating Accor's performance across the state.
Since joining Accor in 2013, Sandeep has led several successful pre-openings and property turnarounds. At Novotel Ahmedabad, he spearheaded the pre-opening, while at Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, he drove a strategic turnaround-enhancing guest engagement, elevating service standards, and strengthening team performance. He took over Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road in August 2022, leading significant improvements in the properties' reputation and operational performance.
Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Mishra, Vice President Operations, India & South Asia, said, "We are pleased to elevate Sandeep to this leadership role. With his exceptional experience in hotel management, strategic insight, and collaborative approach, he is well-positioned to lead our Karnataka portfolio. His vision and regional experience will be instrumental in advancing Accor's growth and strengthening our presence in the state"
Sandeep Johri, Area General Manager – Karnataka, said, "It is a privilege to take on this new role with Accor. I look forward to working closely with our teams in Karnataka to strengthen operational standards, create meaningful guest experiences, and further reinforce Accor's position as a preferred hospitality brand in the region."
Sandeep's appointment reflects Accor's commitment to empowering home-grown talent and driving regional excellence. His dynamic leadership style and strong understanding of the local market will support Accor's continued growth trajectory in Karnataka.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Srijani Purkayastha
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment