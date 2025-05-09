Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Meets Malaysian Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Putrajaya: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Friday in Putrajaya with Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Amran Mohamed Zin.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, alongside topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, Acting Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara Yousef Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation.