Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Meets Malaysian Counterpart

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Meets Malaysian Counterpart


2025-05-09 10:02:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Putrajaya: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Friday in Putrajaya with Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Amran Mohamed Zin.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, alongside topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, Acting Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara Yousef Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation.

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109529010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search