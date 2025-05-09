Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 2024 Annual Report Receives Global Honor For Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We had an incredible team behind this year's annual report," said FCS Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey , "Their creativity and caring truly set this work apart on a prestigious and competitive platform, resulting in well-deserved recognition for storytelling that resonates powerfully with all of our stakeholders."

The FCS 2024 Annual Report celebrates the statewide community oncology practice's rich history of providing world-class care for more than 40 years in Florida. Covering innovative treatments and technology, rapid growth in providers, locations and services, and a laser focus on high-quality care, the expansive piece shines a light on the collective FCS team that makes it all possible.

Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer, added, "We proudly celebrate our Marketing team's ongoing success in communicating so effectively the power and impact of our accomplishments and ongoing commitment to increasing cure rates, extending lives and delivering hope to cancer patients across Florida." This marks the third consecutive year that the FCS annual report has received top industry honors for communications excellence.

The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. The awards are judged by an invitation-only body of over 500 industry leaders from top brands and agencies.

"In a year where our theme was 'Communication is Connection,' it was moving to see how this idea came to life in the work," said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni."

View the FCS 2024 Annual Report

View the full list of winners Communicator Awards Winners Gallery

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer )

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

