Drucker + Falk Supports Multiple Asian American And Pacific Islander Organizations In Recognition Of AAPI Heritage Month

National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum

Asian American Legal Defense & Education Fund

National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association

The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), is an organization focused on building the power, influence and autonomy of AAPI women and girls.

The next group, The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, is a national organization founded in 1974, that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans.

Finally, the third organization to receive a donation from DF was National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association(NAAPIMHA) . This is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and redefine the mental health and well being of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals and communities in the United States through training, programs, policy & advocacy, centering those with lived experience.

Amber Kirby, Director of Human Resources for Drucker + Falk shared, "At DF, we believe together we go farther. We celebrate each team member's unique strengths and abilities, united by a shared mission, vision, and values. Together, we 'Aim Higher' to create inclusive workplaces that reflect the communities we serve and where everyone feels safe to bring their authentic thoughts, experiences, and preferences to work."

Beyond providing financial contributions to nonprofits, Drucker + Falk's ongoing diversity campaign extended to actively celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage by amplifying the voices of their employees. Leveraging social media, the company spotlighted individuals, sharing their experiences and perspectives, further underscoring DF's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and a strong sense of community.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 42,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 12 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new properties, repositioning assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

