NAMM Unites The Music Products Industry To Advocate For Music Education With Overwhelmingly Successful Week Of Events In Washington, D.C.

- NAMM Fly-In Brought More Than 90 Leading Companies Representing All 50 States to Meet With Elected Officials About Critical Music Industry Issues -

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, and more than 90 music business leaders and partners representing all 50 states arrived at Capitol Hill the week of May 5. Through a series of events and meetings, they advocated to continue federal funding for music education in schools. Meetings centered around the connections between access to music education and attendance and graduation rates, as well as the development of workforce readiness skills.

Marking its 19th year, NAMM's Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In championed the rights of students nationwide to a well-rounded education that includes music as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) federal education law. The NAMM-led coalition met with both sides of the house and senate during the week, asking Congress to fund Title IV Part A to its fully authorized amount of $1.6 billion. NAMM delegates also expressed their support for fully funding the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), as NEA and Title I funding are the largest sources of federal education funds used by nearly every state and school district in the country.

"The overwhelming positive energy and abundance of ideas and discussions resonating from our industry leaders to our elected officials and respective staff members this past week clearly demonstrated that making more music makers is critical to the future success of communities all over the nation," said NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak. "Our association's collective effort and monumental work leading up to this week in D.C. allowed the nation's top music industry leaders to harmonize the perfect blend of passion and inspiration to help influence our elected officials. This will be vital in ensuring the necessary funding for every student to have the right to learn, play and enjoy music making throughout their lives."

On Tuesday, May 6, John Mlynczak moderated a panel for the delegation, "Economic Impact of the Arts," featuring Americans for the Arts'-Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs and Executive Director Nina Ozlu Tuncelli, the Education Commission on the States' Claus von Zastrow, and Young Audiences for Learning Executive Director David Dik. The discussion explored critical topics on the economic impact of music and arts on education, workforce and culture.

Congressman James E. Clyburn of South Carolina delivered a powerful Tuesday-afternoon speech. A member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993, he is a longtime Democratic leader, having served as House Majority Whip (twice) Assistant Democratic Leader, Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee. Clyburn, from Sumter, SC, shared insights from his music and theater background which included playing the clarinet in his high school marching band and orchestra, as well as the alto saxophone in the school's dance band, and much more. In 2013, NAMM honored Congressman Clyburn with the SupportMusic Champion award for his leadership and support for music education.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt message of support from Representative Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon's 1st district, who received the NAMM SupportMusic Champion award in 2018 for her outstanding leadership. Congresswoman Bonamici - who has joined nearly every annual NAMM Fly-In held in Washington, DC. and unequivocally shares the belief that every student should have access to quality music and arts education programs - delivered powerful closing remarks at the Capitol Hill reception.

On Wednesday, May 7, demonstrating the power of music to unite the music products industry, NAMM members held nearly 200 meetings with some of Capitol Hill's most consequential elected leaders that represent all NAMM members throughout the nation, including:

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), John Boozman (R-AR), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ami Bera (D-CA), Joe Courtney (D-CT), Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI).

"This has been an incredible experience and week, not just for myself and Faust Harrison Pianos, but also for the entire music industry," said Josh Faust, CEO of Faust Harrison Pianos. "The ability for NAMM to gather its members in Washington D.C., advocate for music education funding, meet with high-profile members of the government, is why I feel so passionate about being part of the music industry and a proud member of NAMM."

NAMM's Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In Week will continue to be an annual cornerstone event for NAMM, its global members and the music industry at large. This critical investment by NAMM directly engages the industry with elected officials on strategic business initiatives and will continue to elevate the voices of our member companies and people throughout the music industry. NAMM will announce the date and schedule for the 2026 event later this year.

