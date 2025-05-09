LEGEND BATTLES: The Next-Gen Battle Royale That Reinvents The Genre On UE 5.5 Across 400 Km2

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Powered by Unreal Engine 5.5, LEGEND BATTLES features a 400-square-km map featuring hundreds of sci-fi cyberpunk metropolises, each with unique interiors, scattered across mountainous deserts and connected by a dense road network. This vast expanse offers players unparalleled freedom of exploration and total immersion in a rich and detailed world.

ACCESSIBILITY AND DIVERSITY FOR ALL PLAYERS

LEGEND BATTLES is accessible to players of all skill levels. With tens of thousands of customizable metahuman avatars and interchangeable clothing items, destructible vehicles, and precise weapons, each player can create a unique experience tailored to their playstyle.

A VISION DRIVEN BY EXPERIENCE

The founders of Hanxiang Studio, building on their success with Boobuz - a mapping app that reached over 50 million downloads in 2016 - invested tens of millions of dollars of their own money to bring Legend Battles to life. Their expertise in geographic information systems and global mapping with 200 countries has enabled the creation of a world so vast that it is impossible to fully explore, even after a year of intensive play.

TOTAL IMMERSION IN A REALISTIC WORLD

Thanks to the advanced hyperrealism of LEGEND BATTLES, players find themselves immersed in a virtual universe that mirrors reality, challenging their reflexes and adaptability. This realism is the result of Hanxiang Studio's experience in developing animated geospatial GNSS industrial metaverses, offering a gaming experience where every action has a tangible impact.

A GAME FOR FUN AND CONNECTIVITY

With over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in app, Hanxiang Studio's founders are committed to making shooting games accessible to all. LEGEND BATTLES provides a space where teens and adults can have fun together and bond within an inclusive and caring community.

After years of dedication, patience, and personal investment, Jianglin Zhang can now proudly see LEGEND BATTLES embody the excellence of Battle Royale games on the global stage.

Media contact: [email protected]

Find us on STEAM: Legend Battles



Official website:

