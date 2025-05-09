E&R Showcases Next-Gen Laser And Plasma Solutions With Strategic Partners At SEMICON SEA 2025 In Singapore

KAOHSIUNG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. is proud to announce its participation at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 , held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore from May 20 to 22 . With over 30 years of dedication in the semiconductor industry, E&R will unveil its latest innovations in advanced laser and plasma processing, continuing to push the boundaries of semiconductor equipment technology.

This year, E&R teams up with two strong partners - Zen Voce and GP Group - to form a powerful joint exhibition team. The three companies bring broad experience across different parts of the semiconductor industry, from front-end and packaging to back-end and automation. This collaboration shows our shared drive for innovation and quality, with the belief that "1 + 1 + 1 > 3" - where the combined strength of three creates more than each on its own.

Featured Technologies from E&R:

Plasma Dicing – Small Die Dicing Solution

E&R delivers a hybrid laser grooving and plasma dicing solution that supports ultra-fine dice lanes (10–30 μm). Beyond equipment, E&R also provides a turnkey dicing service , handling unique shapes like hexagons, circles, or MPR layouts with precision and consistency.

FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm)

E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel.

Glass Substrate Solutions

E&R leads in glass core process equipment, offering:



High-productivity TGV drilling (600–1,000 VPS, ±5 μm @ 3σ)

Glass laser polishing for sidewall roughness control Laser beveling & precision AOI for defect detection

Advanced Packaging



High-precision laser drilling for 2.5D/3D ICs (±5 μm, B/T ratio up to 90%)

Hybrid laser and plasma for advanced TSV solution

Multi-beam laser marking (±25 μm accuracy, high throughput) Controlled thermal laser cutting

Join us at SEMICON SEA 2025 to see how E&R, Zen Voce, and GP Group are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing - with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions.

Booth Information



Booth Number: #L2413

Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

Dates: May 20–22, 2025 E&R Website:

SOURCE E&R Engineering Corp

