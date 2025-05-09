CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. Y A. Announces Its Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Ended March 31, 2025
Income Statement
03/31/2025
03/31/2024
Agricultural Business Revenue
353,159
371,988
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
|
54,117
|
97,424
Urban Properties Revenues
269,586
276,363
Urban Properties Gross Profit
206,917
227,653
Consolidated Gross Profit
259,097
321,226
Consolidated results from Operations
7,882
(363,662)
Profit for the Period
57,895
(39,987)
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
22,228
34,835
Non-Controlling interest
35,667
(74,822)
EPS (Basic)
37.27
58.83
EPS (Diluted)
31.14
49.76
Balance Sheet
03/31/2025
06/30/2024
Current Assets
1,173,788
929,008
Non-Current Assets
3,448,008
3,638,579
Total Assets
4,621,796
4,567,587
Current Liabilities
936,607
864,837
Non-Current Liabilities
1,783,058
1,646,010
Total Liabilities
2,719,665
2,510,847
Non-Controlling Interest
1,056,548
1,141,092
Shareholders' Equity
1,902,131
2,056,740
The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2025, was approximately USD 653.5 million. (60,504,918 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 10.8)
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its third quarter of the FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time / 3:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
Webinar ID: 979 5279 7878
Password: 326784
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668
US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848
UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591
Investor Relations Department.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on X: @cresudir
