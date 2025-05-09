Register Now For The INNOCOS Longevity Summit Geneva 2025 - The Premier Global Event Dedicated To The Convergence Of Beauty, Wellness, And Longevity (Genève, Switzerland - September 10-12, 2025)
Welcome to the INNOCOS Longevity Summit Geneva, the premier global event dedicated to the convergence of beauty, wellness, and longevity. This exclusive three-day summit will bring together leading experts, scientists, brand innovators, investors, and visionaries at the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel Geneva to explore cutting-edge advancements in longevity science and how they are shaping the future of beauty and wellness.
What to Expect
Join the INNOCOS Longevity Geneva Summit, where health and beauty experts from around the world converge. Over three days, discover groundbreaking innovations, foster deep industry connections, and experience the future of wellness and aging.
Be a part of this transformative experience - secure your spot now!
Connect with industry experts in high-impact sessions and interactive discussions:
- AI and Data in Longevity Beauty: Explore AI-powered health and longevity insights. Sustainable Longevity: Learn about eco-conscious solutions. Investment and Commercialization: Understand consumer psychology and address challenges in this evolving landscape.
Why Attend?
- Pioneering Insights - Gain exclusive access to the latest research in longevity, cellular health, biohacking, and regenerative beauty. Unparalleled Networking - Connect with top beauty, wellness, and longevity industry leaders, investors, and scientists. Innovative Solutions - Discover groundbreaking technologies, ingredients, and holistic strategies that will define the next era of beauty and wellness. Business Growth - Unlock new opportunities for partnerships, investments, and collaborations in this fast-growing sector. Experiential Learning - Participate in interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and panel discussions featuring world-renowned longevity experts.
Why Geneva?
Renowned for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and cutting-edge advancements, Geneva offers the perfect backdrop for a world-class, transformative summit on beauty, wellness, and longevity.
Why You'll Love Geneva:
- Rich History: One of the cultural hubs of the world, with Mediterranean charm and archaeological wonders. Vibrant Location: Geneva blends cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled natural wonders. World-Class Luxury: Enjoy a range of amenities and an exclusive experience at the InterContinental Hotel Geneva.
Who Should Attend:
The INNOCOS Geneva Longevity Summit is a must-attend event for visionaries, brand founders and executives, and innovators in the health, beauty, and longevity industries. If you're ready to be a part of the transformation, this summit is the perfect opportunity.
This Summit is Perfect For:
Brand Founders and Executives:
- Redefine your strategy with insights from global leaders.
Marketing Executives:
- Discover the latest trends to engage and inspire modern consumers.
Innovation Leaders:
- Stay ahead with cutting-edge developments in wellness and longevity science.
Product Developers:
- Explore breakthrough technologies and sustainable solutions shaping the industry.
Retail & Merchandising Heads:
- Learn how to adapt to the ever-changing beauty landscape.
Wellness Professionals:
- Collaborate on innovations that bridge beauty and health.
Agenda:
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM - The Longevity Walk & Talk 7:30 PM - Welcome Reception & Biohacker Speed Networking (sharing longevity hacks)
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Understanding the Scientific Foundation
- 8:00 AM - Registration and Networking Breakfast 9:00 AM - Welcome from the Chair 9:10 AM - Presentation: Novel Biomarkers at the Core of Aging 9:30 AM - Presentation: The Biology of Ageing and Skin Health 9:50 AM - Session/Panel: From Lab to Market 10:20 AM - Coffee Break and Roundtable discussion tables:
Marketing and Consumer Trends
- 10:50 AM - Presentation: Optimising Healthy Longevity Across Life Stages 11:20 AM - Panel: Women's Health - The Cornerstone of Longevity 11:50 AM - Panel: Transforming Wellness, Spa, and Longevity Clinics 12:20 PM - Lunch Break
Longevity Innovation Lab: From Science to Strategy
- 1:40 PM - Presentation followed by Brainstorming Session: Bridging Science and Business: How Longevity Education is Shaping the Future of Beauty & Wellness 3:00 PM - Coffee Break
Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- 3:30 PM - Presentation: Investment & Commercialization in Longevity & Beauty 3:50 PM - Fireside Chat: The Future of Skincare Technology & Biotechnology 4:10 PM - Panel Discussion: Transforming Skincare with Innovative Ingredients 4:30 PM - Panel Discussion: The Future of Skin Regeneration 5:00 PM - Pitch & Connect - Startup & Brand Matchmaking
Friday, September 12, 2025
- 7:30 AM - Breakfast 9:00 AM - Keynote/Panel: The Future of Consumer Experience 9:20 AM - Panel: Longevity: The New Luxury 9:40 AM - Presentation/Panel: Powerful Partnerships in Beauty and Wellness 10:00 AM - Coffee Break and "Longevity in Action" - Live Product Testing & Experience
Holistic Beauty & Personalized Approaches
- 10:30 AM - Keynote: The Role of Personalization and Data 10:50 AM - Presentation: Personalized Beauty & Longevity Diagnostics 11:10 AM - Panel/Presentation: The New Wave of Beauty and Wellness Creators 11:50 AM - Panel: Supplementation for Skin Health and Longevity: Challenges, Innovations, and Lessons from Industry Leaders 12:20 PM - Panel Discussion: Adapting to Change in Retail 12:50 PM - Lunch
Hackathon
- 2:15 PM - Consumer Insights Hackathon - AI & Data in Longevity Beauty 3:45 PM - Event Ends
Speakers
Simone Gibertoni
CEO - Clinique La Preirie
Chris Rinsch
President and Co Founder - Timeline Nutrition
Alena Demina
Founder and CEO - SYSTEM SKIN
Sophie Chabloz
CSO - AVEA Life
Vakil Takhaveev
Postdoctoral Researcher, Lecturer - ETH Zurich
Anna Vovchok
Global Marketing Manager - Skin & Beauty Kenvue
David Silbergleit
CEO - PIMS
Dominik Thor
President - GCLS
John Cafarelli
CEO - BeautyMatter
Kelly Kovack
Founder and CEO - BeautyMatter
Nick Vaus
Managing Partner - Free The Birds
Lara Schmoisman
Founder and CEO - The Darl
Marian Pruss
Co-Founder - DR PRUSS
Jesse Poganik
Instructor in Medicine - Harvard Medical School
Vanessa Emslie
Functional Health Practitioner & Nutritionist - WELLBYNESS
Dr. Anna Erat (MD, PhD, IDP INSEAD)
Medical Expert - Paracelsus Recovery - Swiss Luxury Rehab
Pascal Houdayer
CEO - Laboratoires Boiron
Guenole Addor
Founder - Dr Addor
