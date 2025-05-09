Empowering Educators: Scenthound Provides Free Services To Teachers Throughout May

Nation's Leading Dog Wellness Brand Supports Everyday Community Heroes Through its "Scenthound Salutes" Program

JUPITER, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Scenthound is recognizing and giving back to educators across the U.S. Throughout May, the pet wellness brand is offering a free basic hygiene service to teachers through its " Scenthound Salutes " program. Rooted in Scenthound's mission to make routine hygiene care accessible to dogs nationwide, this initiative allows the brand to extend essential care to even more dogs while promoting a culture of gratitude within its system and the communities it serves.

Educators can receive a complimentary basic hygiene service that includes a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, teeth brushing and 6-point wellness check.

The promotion is valid at all Scenter locations and is limited to one use and one dog per person.

Appointments must be scheduled and completed in May 2025. The offer is available to all educators with valid ID or proof of employment.

The Scenthound Salutes Program is the brand's ongoing community appreciation initiative that honors those who make a positive impact. Designed to spotlight everyday heroes, the program has previously recognized educators, first responders, and veterans for their contributions. This month, Scenthound is again focusing on educators - acknowledging their vital role in shaping future generations and strengthening communities across the U.S.

"Educators give so much every single day, often without recognition, and we wanted to find a meaningful way to give back," said Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound . "By offering free wellness services to their dogs, we hope to show our gratitude and make their lives a little easier. It's our way of saying thank you for all that they do."

Scenthound Salutes reflects the brand's commitment to its core pillars of connection, wellness, and education by strengthening community bonds and supporting those who make a difference. Through this initiative, the Scenters have an opportunity to build relationships within their neighborhoods while making a positive impact. Just as educators guide and shape future generations, Scenthound is dedicated to educating dog parents about the importance of routine hygiene and wellness care for their pets, helping them lead longer, healthier, happier lives.

To redeem the offer, educators can visit or call their local Scenthound to book their complimentary Basic Hygiene service.

As category creators, Scenthound is changing the conversation from reactive to proactive care and defining a new narrative for an entire industry segment. The success of the dog wellness concept has not gone unnoticed as Scenthound recently made its debut on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for 2025. Scenthound also ranked on Inc. 5000's 2024 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row and was a finalist of South Florida Business Journal's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Business of the Year award.

To learn more about the brand, visit or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound , the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 300 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 26 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

