Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time
Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum
Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time
The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
...
Media Inquiries:
...
