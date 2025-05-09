Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time

Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

