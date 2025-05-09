We Stand Firmly With Army In Safeguarding India: Punjab AAP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 9 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President, Aman Arora, on Friday emphasised the state government's commitment to the nation's security. He assured that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government and the three crore citizens of the state stand firmly with the Indian Army in safeguarding the country.

Arora commended the Indian Army for its vigilant and decisive actions in countering threats, stating,“The Army is delivering a strong and resolute response to the country's enemies. It is the responsibility of every citizen to support the Army's efforts and uphold the nation's unity and security.”

To ensure the safety and well-being of the population in border areas, the Punjab government has implemented several measures.

Arora highlighted that each of the border districts, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, have been placed on high alert.

“Two ministers and senior officers have been deployed in every border district to oversee the situation on the ground. They are working closely with the local administration to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services such as rations, health, and fire services,” the AAP's Punjab chief added.

The Punjab Police, acting as the second line of defence, is coordinating with the Army to maintain law and order.

Additionally, special vigilance is being exercised to prevent hoarding, black marketing, or any exploitation during this time.

Arora warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found engaging in such activities.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mann on Friday gave the nod for purchasing an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones on the borders.

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office said nine anti-drone systems would be installed along the 532-km border with Pakistan.

He said that these systems would help in checking the smuggling of drugs and weapons along the border through the drones.

CM Mann said Rs 51.41 crore would be spent by the government for this initiative aimed at strengthening security along the border.

Punjab shares a long International Border with Pakistan and lies in the proximity of Afghanistan which is a major heroin producer.

Pakistan continues to make concerted efforts to destabilise India's Internal Security by smuggling drugs and weapons from across the border.

The fencing along the International Border has been breached with the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones.