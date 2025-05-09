Digital Transformation In Edtech Market Projected To Reach $20.07 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is the Digital Transformation in Edtech Market and How Fast Is It Growing?

The global digital transformation in edtech market was valued at $6.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $8.39 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The market is projected to reach $20.07 billion by 2029, maintaining a robust CAGR of 24.4%. This growth is fueled by increasing internet accessibility, a rise in remote learning, and widespread adoption of smart educational technologies.

Market Overview: A New Era in Education

Digital transformation in education is redefining how students learn and educators teach. From artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the edtech sector is undergoing a significant evolution. This transformation is enabling personalized, data-driven, and scalable learning experiences, aligning education systems with the technological expectations of the modern learner.

What are the key trends shaping the Digital Transformation in Ed tech market?

One of the most significant trends is the adoption of AI-powered learning solutions, which tailor content to individual learners through real-time feedback and adaptive algorithms. Blockchain is emerging for secure credential verification, while AR/VR technologies are creating immersive learning environments. Gamification and IoT integration in smart classrooms are also reshaping engagement and interactivity in education.

What is driving the Digital Transformation in Edtech market's growth?

The proliferation of e-learning platforms is a major driver of growth in the digital transformation in edtech market. Learners increasingly prefer flexible, self-paced, and remote education formats. Technologies such as AI and big data analytics enhance educational delivery and performance tracking, while cloud computing supports scalable and accessible content delivery. For example, in 2024, Eurostat reported a 2% rise in online course participation among internet users in the EU.

Who are the leading players in the Digital Transformation in Edtech market?

Key players operating in this space include:

.Amazon Inc.

.Google LLC

.Microsoft Corporation

.Pearson plc

.LinkedIn Learning

.Think and Learn Private Limited

.Coursera Inc.

.Udacity Inc.

.Khan Academy Inc.

These companies are innovating rapidly, with recent highlights including Accenture's acquisition of Udacity to bolster AI and tech skills development.

What are the segments in the Digital Transformation in Edtech market?

The digital transformation in edtech market is segmented as follows:

.By Technology:

oArtificial Intelligence (AI)

oCloud Computing

oLearning Management Systems (LMS)

oVirtual and Augmented Reality (VR and AR)

oBig Data and Analytics

oOther Technologies

.By Deployment Mode:

oCloud

oOn-Premise

.By End-use:

oPreschool

oKindergarten to 12th Grade

oHigher Education

oOther End-users

Each subsegment covers various applications, such as:

.AI: Personalized learning, chatbots, NLP, and assessment tools

.Cloud Computing: SaaS platforms, storage, and collaboration tools

.LMS: Course delivery, gamification, analytics

.VR/AR: Immersive learning, simulations

.Big Data: Performance tracking, predictive analytics

.Other Technologies: IoT, blockchain, 5G, digital whiteboards

Which regions are leading the Digital Transformation in Edtech market expansion?

North America dominated the market in 2024, thanks to advanced digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and widespread adoption of edtech platforms. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth area due to increased government support, mobile learning adoption, and a large student population. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

