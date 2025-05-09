Surge In Home Renovation And Remodelling Activities To Propel Growth In The Decorative Accessories Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is the Decorative Accessories Market and How Fast Is It Growing?

The decorative accessories market has experienced consistent growth, reaching a size of $76.78 billion in 2024, and is projected to increase to $82.34 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, expanding to $107.75 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This expansion is fueled by increasing consumer interest in home aesthetics, rising disposable incomes, and growing investments in residential and commercial spaces.

What Is the Market Outlook for Decorative Accessories?

Decorative accessories play a vital role in transforming living and commercial spaces into visually appealing environments. From lamps and lighting to pottery, pillows, and rugs, these items enhance interior design and express personal style. As urbanization continues and interior design becomes more accessible and digitally influenced, the demand for stylish, affordable, and personalized décor solutions is surging. The market is benefiting from the convergence of e-commerce, social media influence, and evolving lifestyle trends centered around wellness and comfort.

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Decorative Accessories Market?

Several trends are driving innovation and consumer behaviour in the decorative accessories market:

.Theme-Based Décor: Brands are launching curated collections like At Home's Honeybloom line, offering modern farmhouse aesthetics tailored for contemporary lifestyles.

.Smart Home Integration: Decorative accessories are increasingly integrating with smart technologies for automation and ambiance control.

.Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Showrooms: Retailers are adopting AR and 3D tools to let customers visualize items in their own spaces before purchasing.

.3D Printed Décor: The rise of customizable, sustainable home accessories is enabling rapid design iteration and personalization.

.AI-Driven Style Recommendations: Home décor platforms are implementing AI to suggest accessories based on user preferences and spatial layouts.

What Is Driving the Decorative Accessories Market's Growth?

A primary factor propelling the decorative accessories market is the surge in home renovation and remodeling activities. As homeowners increasingly seek personalized, functional, and aesthetic enhancements, decorative items have become essential components of interior design. According to Houzz, median remodeling costs in the U.S. surged 60% from $15,000 to $24,000 in 2023, with over half of homeowners spending $25,000 or more on renovations. Decorative accessories serve as the final touch, tying together design elements to create cohesive and inviting spaces.

Other growth drivers include:

.The rise in e-commerce and online décor shopping.

.Expansion of the hospitality sector and demand for upscale interiors.

.Influence of design-centric social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest.

.Growing interest in minimalist and sustainable living.

Who Are the Leading Players in the Decorative Accessories Market?

The global decorative accessories market features a mix of established giants and innovative brands, including:

.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

.The Home Depot Inc.

.Lowe's Companies Inc.

.Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

.Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

.Wayfair Inc.

.Williams-Sonoma Inc.

.Urban Outfitters Inc.

.Zara Home

.At Home Group Inc.

.Crate & Barrel (Euromarket Designs Inc.)

.Jonathan Adler (acquired by Consortium Brand Partners in 2024)

These companies are investing in digital platforms, exclusive collections, and omni-channel retailing to enhance customer engagement and market presence.

What Are the Segments in the Decorative Accessories Market?

The decorative accessories market is segmented by product type, material, distribution channel, and application:

.By Product Type:

oLamps and Lighting (e.g., chandeliers, pendant lights, LED decorative lights)

oPottery and Vases (e.g., terracotta pottery, ceramic vases)

oHome Décor (e.g., wall art, figurines, candle holders)

oPillows (e.g., throw pillows, outdoor cushions)

oRugs (e.g., area rugs, handmade rugs, shag rugs)

oOther Products (e.g., picture frames, artificial plants)

.By Material:

oMetal, Wood, Glass, Ceramic, Fabric, Others

.By Distribution Channel:

oHypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online, Others

.By Application:

oResidential, Institutions, Corporate Offices, Malls, Others

Which Regions Are Leading the Decorative Accessories Market Expansion?

North America led the decorative accessories market in 2024, supported by high consumer spending, home ownership rates, and a mature retail infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rising urban middle-class populations, rapid construction activity, and increasing influence of Western design aesthetics in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

