Harmony Academy Of Music & Arts Redefines Montreal's Music Scene To Earn 2025 Threebestrated® Award Of Distinction

- Arash TeymourianMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harmony Academy of Music & Arts took the ThreeBestRated's Award of Distinction for the year 2025, solidifying its reputation as a top performing music academy in Montreal. The recognition highlights the academy's commitment to personalized instruction, its faculty's expertise, and innovative teaching methods that are designed to resonate with their students' needs and personalities.“Being recognized by ThreeBestRatedR as one of the best in the business is an honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication we put into our academy,” said Arash Teymourian, the founder.“It reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality music education and motivates us to continue striving for excellence.”He also stated that ThreeBestRatedprovides them with greater visibility and helps them build credibility in their community.A Music School For The Montreal CommunityFounded in 2018, Harmony Academy of Music & Arts has been an embodiment of a deep passion for music. They aspire to create a supportive and inspiring environment for students through their meticulously designed lessons. All of their lessons are developed to match Montreal's culture & artistic diversity and thriving music scene with influences from classical, jazz, folk and contemporary genres. Students can start their music journey as per their unique goals, learning styles, and musical preferences.Harmony Academy of Music & Arts also takes the city's bilingual identity into consideration and offers lessons in both English and French. Similarly, they adjust teaching methods based on students' pace and abilities to ensure an enjoyable and effective learning experience.“We encourage students to explore different styles of music, compose their own pieces, and experiment with improvisation. By creating a supportive environment where students feel free to express themselves, we help them develop their own unique musical voice.”Technology-Driven Music EducationThe incorporation of technology into the lessons is a key priority at Harmony Academy of Music & Arts. Using advanced digital tools such as music notation software, recording programs, and interactive apps, the school strives to enhance the learning experience and stay ahead of the changing trends. They have also observed the growing demand for online and hybrid sessions, and they offer online lessons and digital music sheets to make music education more accessible to students.Arash stated:“We continuously research and adapt to new teaching methods, attend music education workshops, and encourage our teachers to stay updated on the latest techniques. We also listen to our students' needs and incorporate innovative tools in our lessons.”Growth Focused LearningHarmony Academy's experienced and passionate teachers emphasize opportunities to perform, giving students the right platforms to showcase their progress and build confidence. Their ultimate goal is to foster a sense of community within their academy.Despite challenges such as balancing affordability with high-quality instruction and adapting to students' changing preferences, the academy works hard to maintain their commitment to excellence, while ensuring inclusivity for all students. This makes the school stand out in the crowd in Montreal.What is Next for Harmony Academy of Music & Arts?According to Arash, the future of music will likely involve the integration of technology, such as AI-assisted & virtual reality experiences, with a stronger focus on interdisciplinary collaborations and flexible learning options. As a dedicated music school, Harmony Academy of Music & Arts aims to adapt to the changing trends to offer an enriched learning experience for their students while staying true to their core objective: Hard work, consistency and a love for teaching.Harmony Academy of Music & Arts has a second branch at 3675 Sources Blvd, #208, Dollard-des Ormeaux, H9B 2K4, with its first branch located at 5440 Chemin Queen Mary Road. For more information, visit mtlharmony .

