BAS Part Sales Unveils Dedicated Turbine Engine Disassembly Facility In Greeley, Colorado

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BAS Part Sales, LLC is pleased to announce the opening of its dedicated turbine engine disassembly hangar adjacent to its headquarters at Weld County Airport (KGXY) in Greeley, Colorado. This new facility marks a significant expansion of the company's capabilities, enabling BAS Part Sales to enter the pre owned parts market for business jets and turboprop aircraft .For more than a decade, BAS Part Sales has been at the forefront of aviation e commerce , transforming a fragmented and offline industry through an intuitive online storefront that offers real time availability, comprehensive technical details and high resolution imagery. With the addition of the turbine engine hangar, the company will now extend its proven processes-deep cleaning, rigorous research, hands-on inspection and professional imaging-to complex turbine engines and airframe components for more complex aircraft such as Cessna Citation, HondaJet, Learjet, Falcon, Beechcraft King Air, and more. Disassembly operations are already under way, providing fleet managers, maintenance organizations and aircraft owners with faster access to high quality parts and shorter lead times.“Market demand for reliable, cost effective turbine components has grown rapidly,” says Clinton McJenkin, Director of Sales & Marketing.“By leveraging our industry leading digital platform and the expertise of our aviation technicians, we can offer unprecedented transparency and speed in turbine aircraft salvage. This facility allows us to serve an entirely new customer base around the world, ensuring that operators can keep their fleets flying safely and affordably.”The investment in a dedicated turbine disassembly hangar underscores BAS Part Sales' long term vision to scale operations in response to global demand. Each part-whether a fastener or an avionics suite-carries the same 90 day, no questions asked money back guarantee that has become a hallmark of the BAS Part Sales experience.“Our team's innovation and dedication have driven exceptional growth at every phase,” comments Jared Boles, Founder & President.“Opening a dedicated turbine disassembly facility is both a milestone and a springboard. It enables us to redefine expectations across the turbine aircraft salvage industry and to accelerate our global expansion.”The new hangar reinforces BAS Part Sales' position as the most advanced and scalable aviation parts e commerce platform worldwide. Customers in over 80 countries rely on the company's secure, 24/7 online store to source parts that range from legacy piston engine components to modern turbine modules. By combining cutting edge digital tools with hands on technical proficiency, BAS Part Sales continues to set a new standard for speed, transparency and service in used aircraft parts sales.For more information, please visit .About the CompanyFounded over ten years ago, BAS Part Sales offers a massive inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s. Having grown to a significant scale with an intense focus on customer service and the adaptation of technology to the industry, the company provides a modern online shopping experience in a fast and secure e-commerce store with deep details, product imagery, and easy product searching. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, fast shipping, and unmatched customer service, BAS Part Sales also offers prices that are unbeatable in the used aviation parts market.

