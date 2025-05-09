Moro Hub Signs Mou With Dubai Electronic Security Center To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Government Entities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This collaboration is set to reinforce the protection of vital digital infrastructure, securing sensitive data across the Emirate of Dubai

Dubai, UAE, May 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) at GISEC Global 2025, which runs from 6th to 8th May at Dubai World Trade Centre. The signing ceremony took place between Hassan Abdulla, Assistant Executive Director of Cyber Security Systems & Service at the Dubai Electronic Security Center and Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

The strategic collaboration marks a key milestone in advancing Dubai's cyber resilience measures by delivering comprehensive security assessment services for government entities. This agreement is set to reinforce the protection of vital digital infrastructure, securing sensitive data, information systems, and telecommunications networks across the emirate.

In line with its mission to make Dubai the safest digital city, DESC continues to play an important role in securing Dubai's digital ecosystem as the city progresses toward its smart transformation goals.

“Cybersecurity is a key enabler of Dubai's digital economy and smart city ambitions. Our collaboration with Moro Hub reflects our commitment to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. By strengthening the cyber resilience of government entities, we are laying the foundation for a secure, agile, and innovative digital ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth and enhances public trust,” said Hassan Abdulla, Assistant Executive Director of Cyber Security Systems & Service at the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

“We are proud to partner with DESC in supporting Dubai's vision of becoming a global digital leader. This collaboration combines Moro Hub's cutting-edge cybersecurity services with DESC's strategic oversight to create a secure and resilient ecosystem. Together, we are setting new standards for cybersecurity excellence while reducing risks and optimizing costs,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

At the signing ceremony, both entities emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a secure, smart city framework. By leveraging DESC's regulatory mandate and Moro Hub's technical proficiency, the MoU contributes directly to Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in innovation, digital excellence, and cyber safety. This agreement further aligns with the UAE's goal to build a resilient