GENESIS AND GWYNETH PALTROW PRESENT 'THE FOREST WITHIN', AN IMMERSIVE RETREAT IN NEW YORK CITY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in the power of nature and a reconnection to Earth, guests are transported into the heart of a flourishing Korean forest. Drawing inspiration from the cultural significance of nature, Paltrow's fantasy transforms Genesis House into a meditative forest that is rich with natural elements and layered with symbolic representations of Korean wildlife – most notably the Tiger, long regarded as a guardian spirit in Korea. Blending the physical and digital realms with lush greenery designed by renowned floral artist, Jeff Leatham, and the immersive LED stage at Genesis House, Paltrow's voice follows the Tiger as it guides visitors through an immersive sanctuary inspired by the timeless landscapes of the Sobaek Mountains.

"I've always been drawn to the ways technology can deepen our connection to wellness, and with The Forest Within, Genesis House has elevated that idea into something truly transportive. There are very few places to encounter this kind of immersive, meditative experience, especially in the heart of New York City. Collaborating on this project has been an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of what wellness can look and feel like, and I'm thrilled to invite people into this serene, multisensory world we've created," explained Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow stands at the forefront of luxury, wellness, and design, bringing an elevated lens to all her endeavors. From shaping culture as a force in the film and entertainment industry to founding her clean beauty and wellness company, goop, her career transcends mediums to reimagine how people around the world engage with wellness. Paltrow brings that passion to Genesis House through The Forest Within, reimagining the space as a holistic, immersive environment that both grounds and heals guests through nature.

"At Genesis, we seek inventive ways to push the boundaries of design and technology to connect with our guests and customers," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Together with the creative vision of Gwyneth Paltrow, our shared passion for audacious design comes to life as we honor the brand's cultural roots in the latest seasonal installation at Genesis House."

Taking place on the Cellar Stage at Genesis House, visitors enter a scaled interpretation of a Korean forest filled with greenery and natural elements. Guided by Paltrow's voice, guests embark on their journey through a maze of rocky formations and lush greenery, which are representative of Korea's Sobaek Mountains, to arrive amidst a lush forest. Through digital visuals and sounds, smells, and textures, The Forest Within reintroduces the power of natural surroundings, slowing the senses and balancing the mind. The experience concludes with a meditation meadow where guests can reflect and practice mindfulness around a reflection pool.

Inspired by the installation's ethos of harmony and serenity, Leatham worked in tandem with Genesis House and Paltrow to create a lush oasis. Incorporating elements from Korea's natural landscape with one of Paltrow's favorite flowers, the Peony, Leatham creates a surreal forest designed to welcome guests on a journey of serenity.

The Forest Within is open to the public starting May 9th until June 29th, inviting visitors to experience the wonders of nature and wellness this spring at Genesis House. Guests will also enjoy specialty food and beverage items at Genesis House Restaurant throughout the duration of the installation. The menu includes MUGWORT GULRIM MANDU, a Korean spring dumpling made with tiger-striped mandu sheets, reminiscent of the installation's tiger motifs, alongside a dessert and two unique cocktails. Introducing GINSENG PETRICHOR, a soju-based cocktail inspired by the scent of rain, blending green tea vodka, ginseng, astragalus, pyogo, nokcha, doraji and pear syrup, and orange blossom water. Among the offerings is HANBANG PPULI, a zero-proof cocktail crafted with honey and ginseng cheong, ginger beer, bori-cha, matcha, and vegan egg whites.

