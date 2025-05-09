SCULPTOR CLOSES CLO XXXV WITH $408 MILLION

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor" or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in opportunistic investing, announced today the close of Sculptor CLO XXXV ("Sculptor CLO 35" or "CLO 35"), a $408 million collateral loan obligation (CLO) transaction. With the closing of CLO 35, Sculptor currently manages a global suite of 34 CLOs and CBOs totaling approximately $13 billion across both the US and Europe.

Sculptor CLO 35 is backed by a near-fully ramped $400 million portfolio of primarily senior secured loans as of closing and will have a five-year reinvestment period and a two-year non-call period. CLO 35 was arranged by BNP Paribas and benefited from strong investor demand across both debt and equity tranches from a diverse group of leading global institutions.

Josh Eisenberger, Executive Managing Director and Sculptor's Head of U.S. CLO Management, said, "Sculptor has a long track record of managing CLOs through multiple credit cycles and this is due to our investor support and the extensive experience of our Institutional Credit Strategies (ICS) business. The execution of CLO 35 - despite challenging market conditions - demonstrates not only the resilience of our credit platform but also the strong momentum and performance we've seen over the last 18 months."

With the closing of Sculptor CLO 35, Sculptor has issued 46 CLOs and CBOs across the US and Europe since 2012. Collectively, as of March 1, 2025, Sculptor manages $23 billion in credit assets globally across a broad range of strategies leveraging its core capabilities in corporate, asset based, and real estate credit.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 30 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. The success of our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of March 31, 2025, Sculptor had approximately $35 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website ( ).

