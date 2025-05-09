MYCPE ONE Honoured With Workplace Culture Excellence Award By BDO Alliance USA At EVOLVE 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2014, MYCPE ONE has expanded into a high-performing team of over 3,000 professionals across 40+ offices in 20+ cities in five countries. With services spanning Offshoring , CPE , Website Solutions , Digital Marketing , News & Insights and M&A Advisory for CPA and accounting firms, MYCPE ONE has built its reputation on one simple belief: when people thrive, businesses grow.

"At MYCPE ONE, culture is not an initiative-it's who we are," said Shalin (Shawn) Parikh , Co-Founder & CEO at MYCPE ONE . "This award is a validation of the environment we've intentionally built: one where collaboration, trust, and continuous learning are embedded into daily life."

Michael Horwitz , Executive Director, BDO Alliance USA, shared, "Congratulations to the entire MYCPE ONE team on this well-deserved recognition. Their consistent commitment to building a culture centered around people and purpose truly sets them apart in the industry."

Key programs contributing to this recognition include:



Life Insurance Coverage, Accidental Coverage and Medical Insurance coverage (for all employees, their families and parents).

Company-funded preventive health check-ups twice a year.

Drop-off shuttle services for late-hour staff, increasing female participation. (Watch Employee's Testimonial)

Maternity benefits with special policies for pregnant employees.

Scholarships for CPA & EA certification through MYCPE ONE Academy. (Watch Employee's Testimonial)

Internal mentorship programs that connect employees with senior leaders. (Watch Employee's Testimonial)

Global exposure through cross-border projects and client interaction. (Watch Employee's Testimonial) Allowing direct interaction with clients that helps employees grow and learn. (Watch Employee's Testimonial)

Celebration and engagement are central to MYCPE ONE's culture. From Fun Fridays and Rewards & Recognition programs to sports tournaments of cricket and Pickleball, team bonding is built into everyday life. The annual Jalsa events across all branches give employees a chance to unwind and connect.

MYCPE ONE is also a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM for the second consecutive year (Dec 2024–Dec 2025), reinforcing its focus on purpose-driven leadership, ethical work practices, and employee satisfaction.

This award reflects MYCPE ONE's commitment to be ' The Top Choice Trusted Partner of the Accounting Community ,' by continuing to invest in people, culture, and impact.

About MYCPE ONE

MYCPE ONE provides a comprehensive suite of services to CPA and accounting firms, including offshoring, digital marketing, website solutions, M&A advisory, continuing professional education (CPE), and learning and development support. MYCPE ONE serves over 3,000 firms worldwide, helping them scale with efficiency and compliance.

