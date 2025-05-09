Litgrid AB Results For The Three Months Of 2025
|Main financial indicators
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue, EUR million
|108,7
|113,0
|EBITDA, EUR million
|(-27,8)
|29,4
|Net profit, EUR million
|(-27,0)
|21,5
|ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
|0,2
|25,9
|Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million
|14,2
|12,5
|Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million
|8,2
|7,2
|Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
|14,4
|11,4
*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.
Attachments:Financial report of the Company. Press release
More information:
Jurga Eivaitė, Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
...
Attachments
-
LITGRID FA 2025Q1 EN 2025-05-08
Press release - Litgrid first quarter results energy independence achieved, reliable electricity supply ensured
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment