Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Litgrid AB Results For The Three Months Of 2025


2025-05-09 09:06:03
Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2025.

Main financial indicators Q1 2025 Q1 2024
Revenue, EUR million 108,7 113,0
EBITDA, EUR million (-27,8) 29,4
Net profit, EUR million (-27,0) 21,5
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 0,2 25,9
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 14,2 12,5
Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million 8,2 7,2
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 14,4 11,4

*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

  • Financial report of the Company.
  • Press release

    More information:

    Jurga Eivaitė, Communications Project Manager

    +370 613 19977

    ...

    Attachments

    • LITGRID FA 2025Q1 EN 2025-05-08
    • Press release - Litgrid first quarter results energy independence achieved, reliable electricity supply ensured

    MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109528800


