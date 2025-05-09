Endeavor Bancorp Declares 2% Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR) (the“Company,” or“Bancorp”), the holding company for Endeavor Bank (the“Bank”), today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 2% stock dividend to be distributed on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025 (the“Record Date”).

Shareholders will receive two additional shares of common stock for every 100 shares currently owned. A cash payment will be made in lieu of fractional shares in an amount equal to the product of (a) the fair value of a share of common stock on the Record Date, multiplied by (b) the applicable fraction of one share of common stock owned by the shareholder.

“As our franchise continues to deliver strong earnings, we are pleased to be able to pay a stock dividend to our loyal shareholders,” said Dan Yates, CEO.“We view this stock dividend as a means of improving trading liquidity by increasing the number of shares available.”

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank's focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad, a branch office in La Mesa, and an office in LA/Inland Empire. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank's senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients' efforts to grow revenues and profits. Endeavor Bancorp trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol“EDVR.” Visit for more information.

Endeavor Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Endeavor Bank an A rating.

EDVR Shareholders

With many of our shareholders transferring their EDVR shares to their brokerage companies, along with ongoing trading taking place, Endeavor Bancorp may not have the most current shareholder contact information. If you are an EDVR shareholder and would like to receive information via a more timely method, please complete the Shareholder Communication Preference Form on our website: so we can keep you updated on EDVR news, and invite you to various shareholder networking events throughout the year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company's directors and executive officers (collectively,“Management”), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's Management. All statements regarding the Company's business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect” and“intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company's Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations (“cautionary statements”) are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, the effect on customers, collateral value and property insurance markets of the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and similar events in the future, changes in real estate values, the Company's implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) Yates, CEO

(858) Sefton, President

