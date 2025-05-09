403
Fish Death, Red Tides Annual Recurrence -- EPA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kathemi
KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Environment Public Authority (EPA) on Friday affirmed that the red tide and fish death recur at the summer onset every year due to the rising temperature.
EPA has closely monitored these occurrences, monitored this week in the waters of several beaches in the country, said Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, EPA's Public Relations and Information Director, in a statement to KUNA.
EPA's teams had scrambled to the sites, beaches of Oshairej, Doha and Shuwaikh, after reporting the occurrences on the social media, she said, revealing that the preliminary tests showed bloom of a plankton species that deplete the oxygen and change the waters color, thus leading to the fish suffocation.
Human activities at the coastal regions also cause water quality depletion, Ibrahim said, urging people who see dead fish at the beaches to report to the authority.
EPA will continue surveying the beaches of Kuwait Bay for the marine life safety. (end)
