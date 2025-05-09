FRENCH BRAND CRÉMIEUX OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK CITY

Crémieux New York Flagship

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The modern classic menswear label Crémieux merges preppy elegance with military-inspired ease at its newly established flagship store in New York City, which will officially open on May 14.

Spanning 1,600 square feet, the store is situated at 650 Madison Avenue with its entrance on 16 East 60th Street, within the prominent Lenox Hill shopping district. It will debut with the spring-summer collections of the brand , which was founded in 1976 in Saint-Tropez by Daniel Crémieux. The store's design is intended to evoke the ambiance of a French Riviera boutique, providing an opportunity for Creative Director Stéphane Crémieux to engage with clients and share his insights on contemporary menswear style.

The store's décor features a blend of vintage and modern aesthetics, incorporating wooden shelves alongside brass racks and glass elements. Curated vintage pieces, such as haberdashery cabinets sourced from Paris and London flea markets, add a retro charm, while accents of Crémieux's signature navy blue perfectly embody the brand's ethos. A custom bar enhances the hospitality aspect of the shopping experience, and a dedicated Made to Measure area invites customers to explore customized options tailored to their individual tastes.

In addition to this personalized service, customers can find ready-to-wear offerings suitable for different preferences. Shirts range from $225 to $995 and pair seamlessly with deconstructed blazers and lightweight outerwear priced between $1,000 and $4,500, as well as $1,400 and $2,500, respectively. Classic cotton and cashmere crewnecks are available around $500, while trousers are priced between $300 and $700, allowing Crémieux to fulfill the comprehensive style needs of the contemporary man while enabling personal expression.

Stéphane Crémieux stated,“Through this new destination, that blends fashion and hospitality, we aim to present the finest aspects of our brand to the American market by recreating the intimate atmosphere of our European boutiques and providing the highest quality standards, which have always motivated us. The showcased collections are produced 90% in Europe, with the majority of our fabrics meticulously sourced from Italy and England. It was merely a matter of time before we established a presence on Madison Avenue. This location will allow us to cater to consumers by offering a well-rounded brand experience, including our Made to Measure program alongside our four lines: Crémieux, Silver Label, Naturel, and Fait Main”.

The Crémieux store will be open Monday to Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM, and Sunday from noon to 5 PM.

Cristiano Magni

Cristiano Magni Public Relations

+1 646-247-5574

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.