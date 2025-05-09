Ximen Mining Corp Update On Yankee Boy Historic Gold Mine, Southern BC

ADVANCING PRECIOUS METAL ASSETS IN B.C.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTC: XXMMF) (the“Company” or“Ximen”) provides the update on its mineral property in the Greenwood mining camp in southern BC that covers the historic Yankee Boy mine.Ximen owns subsurface mineral rights to the area in which the historic Yankee Boy gold mine is located, near Grand Forks, BC. The Yankee Boy mine is typical of small historic mines in BC and was active intermittently between 1900 and 1936, with a total historic production record of 460 ounces of gold and 382 ounces of silver (BC Minfile). While there is potential for discovery of additional mineralization at depth, this is not currently being targeted by Ximen.The surface rights covering the historic abandoned mine are occupied by Mr. Schlichting, who built a residence and mining museum on the site. Schlichting has a history of exploring old underground mines in the region and publishing on YouTube videos that encourage followers. Entering old underground mines is extremely dangerous and could easily result in injury, possibly fatal, when safety issues are ignored. The Company has always discouraged these activities and in the case of the Yankee Boy, delivered a“Cease and Desist” letter to Schlichting after being notified of issues by the BC Ministry of Mines.The Company has recently been advised by Mr. Schlichting that he will no longer provide tours of the museum or underground workings at Yankee Boy.Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.On behalf of the Board of Directors,“Christopher R. Anderson”Christopher R. AndersonPresident, CEO and Director604 488-3900Investor Relations | 604-488-3900 | ...FOLLOW XIMEN ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES!X:IG:FB:IN:TT: @ximenminingcorpYT: @XimenMiningCorpAbout Ximen Mining Corp.Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

