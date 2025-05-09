Pre-Orders For The 'Evangelion Test Type-01 (Concept By Josh Nizzi)' Bust Began May 8, 2025
Prime 1 Studio has announced the“Evangelion Test Type-01 (Concept By Josh Nizzi)” Bust. Pre-orders began May 8, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the latest entry in the“Concept By Josh Nizzi” series-featuring designs by renowned mechanical concept artist Josh Nizzi-a life-size bust of Evangelion Unit-01 has been created. This piece shares its worldbuilding with previously released statues, including the diorama of Unit-01's first sortie and the Fourth Angel.
Standing at 86 cm tall, the bust depicts Unit-01 restrained within its launch restraints. Its various components feature intricate sculpting and paintwork made possible by the large scale, including multi-layered armor with different surface finishes, shoulder pylons that can be opened and closed, and a biologically detailed mouth interior.
The restraints and launch deck are finished with weathering to express aging, and the rippling L.C.L around the waist is made of clear parts. Maintenance staff figures are positioned on both upper and lower levels of the deck, each posed to reflect activity during launch operations. The bust is also equipped with LED lighting in the eyes, shoulders, deck area, and around the L.C.L.
A bonus version of the statue includes an entry plug part.
Product Name:
Life Size Bust Evangelion Test Type-01 (Concept By Josh Nizzi) Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $3599
Edition Size: 350
Arrival Date: November 2026
Scale: Non
H:86cm W:67cm D:68cm
H:90cm W:67cm D:68cm (with Shoulder Pylon Hatch Open)
Weight: 60.1Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Two (2) Shoulder Pylon Hatch Sets (Open, Closed)
・One (1) Entry Plug (Stored)
・LED Light-Up Feature (Eyes, Shoulders, Maintenance Deck and L.C.L)
・One (1) Entry Plug (Deployed) [BONUS PART]
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright: (C) khara
