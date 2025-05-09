EEG Marks 25 Years Of Youth Empowerment Through National Environmental Education Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a landmark moment marking 25 years of environmental advocacy and youth empowerment, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly concluded the. It is a flagship national initiative that continues to serve as a dynamic platform for nurturing the voices and visions of tomorrow's environmental leaders. Held fromat the, this milestone edition brought togetheracross the UAE in a celebration of knowledge, innovation and civic responsibility.

The Silver Jubilee of this esteemed competition is a testament to EEG's unwavering dedication to integrating environmental education into the heart of academic and youth development. It stands as the longest-running and most impactful educational outreach programme in the UAE, designed to elevate environmental literacy while empowering students to become agents of change. Through the power of dialogue, public speaking, critical thinking and research, this programme offers students aged 13 to 18 the opportunity to engage in solution-oriented discussions on some of the world's most pressing environmental and sustainability issues.

In her stirring opening address,, the Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, reflected on the legacy of this initiative and the incredible journey it has taken over the last two and a half decades.“What began as a modest initiative has evolved into a national movement that is empowering the youth with the tools, knowledge and confidence to confront environmental challenges of our time. The competition is about inspiring ownership, responsibility and vision amongst the youth. It is about shaping the leaders who will build the sustainable future we all aspire to,” she stated.

She further added:“This year's cycle was held under the spirit of the, declared by, the President of the UAE highlighting the importance of collective engagement and social cohesion. It is through platforms like these that we strengthen the social fabric of our nation and ignite a sense of purpose amongst the youth-motivating them to take action, not just in classrooms, but in their homes, communities and future careers”.

The programme goes beyond its immediate educational value-it is a powerful contributor to several. This year's topics and themes were aligned withand

The integration of these global goals into the competition ensures that students are educated on environmental matters and are equipped with a systems-thinking approach that views sustainability as a holistic and interconnected priority.

The true legacy of the Inter-School Environmental Public Speaking Competition lies in itson students and the wider society. Over its 25-year journey, the competition has influenced thousands of young minds, fostering a deep-rooted sense of environmental responsibility and stewardship as well as ownership and leadership.

This initiative sows the seeds of a more sustainable future by encouraging students to view environmental issues through the lens of social justice, health, innovation and equity. It nurtures ethical leadership and a sense of purpose, enabling youth to become proactive contributors to society and advocates for a healthier planet. The competition has become a cornerstone in the development of an engaged and environmentally literate generation-one that sees action as a choice and as a responsibility. This is the type of long-term impact that transforms not just individuals, but the communities and systems in which they live.

Throughout the four-day programme, students captivated a distinguished panel of bilingual judges with well-researched presentations, original perspectives and solution-driven proposals. The judging panel, comprising experts in environmental science, education and sustainable development, offered valuable feedback and insights, creating a nurturing yet intellectually rigorous environment.

EEG proudly acknowledges the steadfast support of its partners who made this milestone event possible. Thegenerously hosted the competition, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to embedding sustainability into national education. Longstanding supporters such asandplayed an essential role in the successful execution of the event, showcasing the power of cross sector partnerships in advancing the sustainability agenda.

The event concluded on a celebratory note with an exciting awards ceremony. After a highly competitive and inspiring four days,emerged as the Champion of the 25Cycle, succeeding the 2024 titleholder,. EEG extends heartfelt congratulations to all the students, teachers and schools for their tireless efforts and meaningful contributions.

As EEG reflects on this Silver Jubilee edition, one thing is abundantly clear: the investment in youth is the most profitable one, it is also a powerful catalyst for lasting environmental and societal change. This competition is definitely a legacy of EEG as it leaves a very tangible mark on the educational scape of the country. It is also a living, evolving platform that will continue to shape the narrative of sustainability in the UAE and beyond.

