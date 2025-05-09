MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (hkcivilclaim) Officially Launched to Provide Comprehensive Information on Work Injuries and Civil Claims" data-link=" Kong Civil Claim Centre (hkcivilclaim) Officially Launched to Provide Comprehensive Information on Work Injuries and Civil Claims" class="whatsapp" HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (hkcivilclaim ) officially launched today as an information and referral platform designed specifically for Hong Kong residents. The platform focuses on providing clear and transparent guidance on work injuries, traffic accidents, and other civil claims, helping citizens understand their rights. Through professional referral services, it connects users with qualified Hong Kong practicing lawyers to ensure appropriate legal assistance.The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre offers a wealth of legal information, including methods for calculating work injury compensation, details on sick leave allowances, and application procedures, ensuring users can easily access claim-related knowledge. The website features a free work injury compensation calculator, allowing users to input data and quickly estimate potential compensation amounts with ease. As an information platform, the Centre does not provide legal advice but focuses on referring users to professional lawyers to ensure each case is handled properly. All user data is strictly confidential and will not be used for any third-party purposes, safeguarding privacy.A standout feature of the Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre is its comprehensive Work Injury Encyclopaedia, which provides in-depth and detailed information tailored to different occupations, injuries, and scenarios. The website includes dedicated sections such as:- Occupations : Covers work injury cases and considerations for various industries, including construction workers, office staff, and healthcare professionals. - Injuries : Details common work-related injuries such as fractures, sprains, and chronic occupational diseases, along with related compensation information. - Scenarios : Analyzes different accident scenarios, such as falls from height or machinery operation errors, and their claim processes. - Injury Assessments : Explains the standards and procedures for work injury evaluations and compensation determinations. - FAQs : Addresses common questions about work injury claims, helping to clarify doubts.This content has been meticulously compiled by a professional team to provide users with comprehensive and practical information, empowering them to make informed decisions during the claims process. The website is designed to be simple and intuitive, ensuring that even those unfamiliar with legal procedures can navigate and use it with ease.A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre stated: Our goal is to ensure every citizen clearly understands their rights and receives professional support when needed. By offering a free work injury compensation calculator and a detailed work injury encyclopaedia, we aim to simplify the claims process, giving users peace of mind and confidence.Visit hkcivilclaim now to explore more about work injuries and civil claims and use the free tools to understand your rights. The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre remains committed to supporting Hong Kong residents through a transparent and professional claims journey.Hashtag: #HongKongCivilClaimCentre #HKCivilClaim

About The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre

The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre (



hkcivilclaim ) is a platform dedicated to providing Hong Kong residents with information on civil claims, focusing on work injuries, traffic accidents, and other civil matters. We offer comprehensive legal information, including methods for calculating work injury compensation, details on sick leave allowances, and application procedures, helping users understand their rights. The website features a free work injury compensation calculator, allowing users to input data and quickly estimate compensation amounts. As an information and referral platform, we do not provide legal advice but refer users to qualified Hong Kong practicing lawyers to ensure professional assistance. All user data is strictly confidential and not used for third-party purposes, committed to supporting the claims process in a simple and transparent manner.

The Hong Kong Civil Claim Centre