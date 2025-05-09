Global Trade In Fake Goods Reached USD 467 Billion, Posing Risks To Consumer Safety And Compromising Intellectual Property

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The global trade in counterfeit goods remains a major threat to economies, consumers and supply chains worldwide, according to a new OECD–EUIPO report. Based on the latest available data, counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated USD 467 billion in global trade in 2021. Since then, the same underlying patterns and risks have continued to drive the global counterfeit trade.

Mapping Global Trade in Fakes 2025: Global Trends and Enforcement Challenges, the fourth joint study by the OECD and EUIPO, provides a detailed picture of the global counterfeit trade and offers practical guidance for policymakers to protect consumers, support legitimate businesses, and uphold the integrity of international trade.

Clothing, footwear, and leather goods remained among the most affected sectors, accounting jointly for 62 percent of seized counterfeit goods. At the same time, the report finds that counterfeiters are expanding into new sectors reaching nearly every aspect of daily life. Hazardous fakes, including automotive parts, medicines, cosmetics, toys and food were increasingly prevalent, posing serious risks to consumer health and safety.

“Illicit trade threatens public safety, undermines intellectual property rights and hampers economic growth, and the risks could increase as counterfeiters leverage new technologies and techniques to avoid detection” OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann said.“The OECD's continued monitoring and mapping of the global trade in fakes shows the need for authorities to adopt new tools and step up their cooperation and information sharing.”

While China remains the dominant source of counterfeit goods, accounting for 45 percent of all reported seizures in 2021, other countries from Asia, the Middle East and Latin America are also involved in counterfeit trade.

The report also highlights how trade routes are evolving. Counterfeiters are increasingly using international waterways and adopting“localisation” strategies, shipping unassembled parts or packaging to assemble fake products closer to end markets, further complicating detection.

Counterfeiters are becoming savvy at quickly producing fake versions of in-demand products, advertising online and taking advantage of less scrutinised shipping methods; around 65 percent of seizures involve small parcels and mail, showing a shift toward distribution channels that offer speed, convenience, and lower risk of inspection.

To tackle this worldwide threat, the report calls for continued monitoring and more coordinated responses, including real-time information sharing among customs, police, financial intelligence units, and market surveillance authorities. Stronger cooperation and exchange of best practices among trade intermediaries, postal and shipping services, free trade zones, and logistics firms, is essential in preventing the misuse of their networks.

Global trade in fake goods reached USD 467 billion, posing risks to consumer safety and compromising intellectual property