Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Services Suspended Till Further Direction: Foreign Secy Vikram Misri Amid India-Pak Conflict
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the tensions escalating between India and Pakistan in past couple of days post Indian Armed Forces successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that Kartarpur Sahib corridor services have been suspended till further direction.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Misri said, while stating whether the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is operational or not, "In view of the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions."
More to come...
