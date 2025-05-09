WDM USA Appoints Andy Mergenmeier As Director Of Pavement & Safety Engineering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A nationally-recognized expert in pavement surface condition measurement, analysis, and engineering, Andy brings more than 35 years of experience creating transformational change in the transportation sector. As interest in managing the safety performance of pavements expands across the United States, Andy's strategic and technical insights will help agencies develop and implement effective pavement friction management programs (PFMPs) and engineer friction and texture performance to deliver safer roads.

Ryland Potter, Vice President, WDM USA said: "Andy has been remarkably prescient about pavement friction's role in improving safety outcomes in the US. Few people share Andy's breadth of applied pavement design and materials knowledge or his capacity to drive change. Bringing safety and pavements together is a cornerstone of WDM USA's success, and we are thrilled to unite them under Andy's proven leadership."

Prior to joining WDM USA, Andy served in senior Pavement and Materials Engineering roles at the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). As VDOT's State Materials Engineer, Andy directed preliminary engineering and construction materials functions, including pavement design and materials acceptance testing. He also chaired Technical Section 5a of the AASHTO Committee on Materials and Pavements, where he shaped national standards for pavement performance indicators such as friction, profiling, rutting, and cracking.

In 2015, under Andy's leadership, FHWA purchased a SCRIM® device to demonstrate the potential benefits of using Continuous Pavement Friction Measurement (CPFM) technology within a pavement friction management framework focused on reducing fatal and serious injury crashes. These efforts culminated in "Pavement Friction Management using CPFM" being named a 2022 FHWA Proven Safety Countermeasure.

"I'm excited to join WDM USA at a pivotal moment for pavement friction management in the US," said Andy Mergenmeier. "WDM USA's commitment to quality, innovation, and integrity means we are true partners to agencies asking complex questions to balance materials, pavements, and safety considerations. Drawing on my experience introducing SCRIM® and CPFM-led pavement friction management to the US, I look forward to helping agencies implement strategies that improve both pavement performance and safety outcomes."

Andy began his career with FHWA, serving in multiple field offices across the United States during his 15-year tenure. He is a Civil Engineering graduate from the University of Kansas and a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Virginia.

About WDM USA

WDM USA is a leader in continuous pavement friction measurement, data analysis, and decision analytics. With global experience delivering insights using SCRIM® technology, WDM USA helps transportation agencies make data-led decisions that enhance road safety, optimize maintenance investments, and extend asset lifespan. (460)

