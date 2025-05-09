BDO Unibank, Inc. To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference May 15Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MANILA, Philippines, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO, BDOUY) based in the Philippines, and focused on providing financial products and services, today announced that BDO Unibank, Inc. Executive Vice President, Luis S. Reyes will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE : May 15th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO is a full-service universal bank in the Philippines, providing a complete array of industry-leading products and services including Lending (corporate and consumer), Deposit-taking, Foreign Exchange, Brokering, Trust and Investments, Credit Cards, Retail Cash Cards, Corporate Cash Management and Remittances. Through its local subsidiaries, the Bank offers Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Finance, Thrift Banking and Microfinance, Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance Brokerage, and Online and Traditional Stock Brokerage services.

BDO's institutional strengths and value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with customers. On the front line, its branches remain at the forefront of setting high standards as a sales and service-oriented, customer-focused force. The Bank has the largest distribution network with over 1,800 operating branches and more than 5,800 teller machines nationwide. BDO has 16 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) spread across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The Bank also offers digital banking solutions to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients.



Through selective acquisitions and organic growth, BDO has positioned itself for increased balance sheet strength and continuing expansion into new markets. As of December 31, 2024, BDO is the country's largest bank in terms of total resources, customer loans, deposits, assets under management and capital, as well as branch and teller machine network nationwide.

BDO is a member of the SM Group, one of the country's largest and most successful conglomerates with businesses spanning retail, mall operations, property development (residential, commercial, hotels and resorts), and financial services. Although part of a conglomerate, BDO's day-to-day operations are handled by a team of professional managers and bank officers. Further, the Bank has one of the industry's strongest Board of Directors, composed of professionals with extensive experience in various fields that include banking and finance, accounting, law, and business.

For more information, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Investor Relations (IR) Team

(632) 8840 7000

...

Katherine T. Tan

Senior Assistant Vice President

(63 2) 8840-7000 ext 37609

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...