Bodie, Sajan Nauriyal, And Wes Strunk Win Grand Prize In Prestigious International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Christian artists bodie, Sajan Nauriyal, and Wes Strunk, have been awarded the competition's coveted Grand Prize for their co-written song "Whisper and The Wind." The winning composition captivated ISC's esteemed panel of judges with its compelling lyricism and emotional resonance – rising above the 14,000 submissions from 112 countries.

In addition to international recognition, they receive a prize package of $25,000 (US) in cash and over $40,000 in additional prizes. The trio now joins a distinguished roster of past ISC Grand Prize winners that includes globally acclaimed artists such as Vance Joy, Tones And I, Illenium, and Gotye –and further cements their position as influential voices shaping the future of music and songwriting.

In 2022, bodie captivated millions as the runner-up on NBC's The Voice, where his performances earned pubic recognition and a devoted, national fan base. Since then, bodie signed with Provident Entertainment, a major Christian music label, in April 2024. He released his debut EP, Happy to Be Here, in September 2024, featuring the ISC-winning song "Whisper in the Wind," which went to #36 on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart.

As a producer and artist, Sajan Nauriyal has also earned acclaim for his dynamic songwriting, earning him a Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Wes Strunk has also distinguished himself as a sought-after songwriter and artist, with credits spanning award-winning independent projects. He is part of the Billboard-charting duo NONAH.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, First, Second, and Third Place winners were chosen in 24 categories ranging from Pop/Top 40 and Rock to Jazz, Country, World Music, and much more. These winners are also recognized for their exceptional songwriting talent and craftsmanship and are honored for their artistic achievements. A full list of winners and Honorable Mentions is available at .

