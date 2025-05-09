.ART Marks Its 8Th Anniversary With The Launch Of The Artist Handbook

The Artist Handbook by .ART available now on Amazon

A practical guide for artists, by artists-empowering the next generation of creative professionals.

- Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This month, .ART Registry-operator of the leading domain for the art world-celebrates its eighth anniversary with the release of a new resource: the Artist Handbook by .ART .

Developed with input from artists, curators, and professionals working at the intersection of art, law, tech, and funding, the handbook is both a celebration of creative knowledge and a practical guide for navigating the evolving art world.

Spanning 15 chapters, the Artist Handbook covers everything from developing your visual identity to licensing, contracts, grant writing, and building your presence online and in Web3. Contributors include Anna Fischer, a legal advisor specializing in intellectual property and blockchain; Lara Monro, a funding consultant who helps artists secure grants and navigate access support; and Arthur Steiner, a cultural strategist focused on funding innovation in the arts, and many others. Their guidance is woven throughout the chapters alongside insights from the wider .ART community.

The artworks featured in the handbook were selected through an Open Call at HUG, making this a truly collaborative publication rooted in the lived experiences and aesthetics of artists from the global .ART community.

“As we mark eight years of serving the global creative community, we wanted to offer something lasting and practical,” said Ulvi Kasimov, founder and CEO of .ART Registry.“This handbook reflects our belief that artists need more than inspiration-they need access, support, and tools to thrive.”

Recent highlights from the .ART community include teamLab's record-breaking immersive exhibition in Abu Dhabi (teamlab), Sharon Stone's upcoming solo show in Rome (sharonstone), and the launch of the Mediterranean-focused VIMA Art Fair (vima). The .ART platform also continues to bridge cultural and technological spheres-Porsche recently announced its eighth edition of The Art of Dreams (porsche) in collaboration with the Norman Foster Foundation, unveiling a large-scale architectural installation during the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale that explores sustainable urban futures through design and imagination. These examples underscore .ART's role in empowering artists, institutions, and forward-thinking brands to gain visibility and connect with audiences worldwide.

Since launching to the public in 2017, .ART has become a digital home to nearly 300,000 creatives in 170+ countries. More than a web address, it now powers a global creative infrastructure-offering visibility, curated open calls, educational programs, and career support. In its eighth year, .ART expanded its webinar series featuring art and tech leaders, grew its Open Call offerings, and continued backing the Healing Power of Art Initiative, including a $1M endowment for fellowships in Art Therapy graduate studies at The George Washington University.

.ART remains dedicated to helping artists and institutions thrive-online and beyond.

About .ART Registry

Established in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 581,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital. ID and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at . Register .ART domains at or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.



Jeff Sass, CMO

.ART Registry

+1 970-367-7277

