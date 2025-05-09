Anivive's Dr. Edward Robb Presents Innovative Valley Fever Vaccine Research At World Vaccine Congress 2025

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Edward Robb, Chief Strategy Officer, Anivive Lifesciences presented their pioneering research update on Valley Fever at the World Vaccine Congress 2025 in Washington, D.C. His talk, titled "A Double-Edged Sword: Obtaining NIH Funding to Progress a Live-Attenuated Canine Vaccine into Man," detailed Anivive's ambitious journey in developing a Valley Fever vaccine, potentially the first anti-fungal disease vaccine. The presentation discussed the transitioning from canine studies to securing a National Institutes of Health (NIH) contract for Phase 1 clinical trials in humans.

Dr. Robb's presentation highlighted the significant milestones achieved in the development of the Valley Fever vaccine. Initially tested in canines, this live-attenuated vaccine demonstrated safety and promising results in preventing this disease. These successful outcomes and the broad progress on understanding how this anti-fungal vaccine works led to the supportive review by NIH's scientific advisory board and a high merit rank which supported NIH funding, enabling progression of the award with a goal of Phase 1 clinical trials in humans.

The canine studies, conducted in collaboration with the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona, showcased the vaccine's efficacy and safety in dogs. This crucial research laid the foundation for understanding the hallmarks of immune response to systemic fungal disease and the viability of a live-attenuated vaccine to provide protection, marking a significant step towards a viable vaccine for Valley Fever.

During his presentation, Dr. Robb shared insights into the challenges and triumphs encountered in the pursuit of NIH funding and the transition from animal studies to human trials. Attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of the scientific advancements and collaborative efforts driving this progressive research.

"The positive review and support by NIH for this program to progress from dogs to man hallmarks One Health supporting health on both ends of the leash, clearly this program is another example of dogs being man's best friend", stated Dr. Robb.

The World Vaccine Congress 2025, held in Washington, D.C., is the premier event for vaccine research and development, bringing together over 4,500+ attendees and 500+ experts from around the globe to share their latest findings and innovations.

