MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arvinas, Inc. ("Arvinas" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: ARVN).

The investigation concerns whether Arvinas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, Arvinas issued a press release announcing that the Company and its development partners at Pfizer had“removed plans for a Phase 3 first-line combination trial with atirmociclib, as well as the planned Phase 3 second-line combination trial with a CDK4/6 inhibitor, from our joint development plan.” Arvinas's Chief Executive Officer said that the“decision was made following a review of the totality of emerging information, including external data results, the evolving treatment landscape in metastatic breast cancer, and long-term capital allocation.” Arvinas also“[a]nnounced a reduction in workforce of approximately one-third across the Company to streamline operations across the organization and enable the efficient progression of the Company's portfolio”, advising that“[t]he reduction is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.”

On this news, Arvina's stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 24.84%, to close at $7.23 per share on May 1, 2025.

