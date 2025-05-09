Liberia: Pres. Boakai Congratulates Friedrich Merz As Chancellor Of Germany

The President of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on May 6, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai said Merz assumption of this high office is a testament to the confidence and trust the German people have placed in his leadership at this critical moment in global affairs. President Boakai stated that as a nation with a deep commitment to democracy, multilateral cooperation, and economic progress, Germany is uniquely positioned to help mend fragile alliances and forge new, mutually beneficial relationships among the transatlantic nations.

“In an era where discord over migration, politics, and other pressing issues has strained historically strong ties, your leadership offers a crucial opportunity to foster renewed dialogue and cooperation. President Boakai said. The Liberian leader said Liberia values its longstanding friendship with Germany, and look forward to working closely with Merz to strengthen the bilateral relations and advance the shared interests.“Together, we can build a partnership that not only benefit our two nations but also contributes to a more stable and prosperous global community”, President Boakai stated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.