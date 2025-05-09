Ambassador Zhao Weiping Pays Courtesy Call On Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Industrialization, Mines & Energy Of The Republic Of Namibia

On April 30, 2025, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on Hon. Natangwe Ithete, Deputy Prime Minister&Minister of Industrialization, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia, having an in-depth exchange of views on China-Namibia economic and trade cooperation.

Ambassador Zhao extended congratulations to Hon. Natangwe Ithete on his new appointment and said that Namibia and China have great potential for cooperation in the fields of industrialization, energy and mines. China will work with Namibia to actively implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and promote practical cooperation to achieve more positive results.

Deputy Prime Minister Ithete spoke highly of the deep traditional friendship between Namibia and China, and looked forward to further strengthening cooperation in various fields with China in the future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.