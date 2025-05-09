Cox & Kings Pauses New Travel Offerings To Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan And Turkey As India-Pakistan Tensions Simmer

MENAFN - Live Mint): In the light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, travel agency Cox & Kings announced that it will temporarily pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

“In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country,” Cox & Kings director, Karan Agarwal stated.

The India-Pakistan conflict saw a major escalation on Thursday (May 8) late evening after Pakistan fired missiles and drones at military sites in Jammu and other states. This came just a day after Operation Sindoor – in which India launched targeted strikes across nine terror beds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Why is Cox & Kings halting offerings temporarily?

Earlier, Turkey had condemned India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, saying that it increases 'risk of an all-out war.' Azerbaijan also decried the strikes conducted by Indian armed forces on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Given the current geopolitical scenario, Cox and Kings temporarily paused travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, citing the travel agency's "commitment to prioritizing traveller safety and aligning with the broader sentiments of our customers and the nation.”

Cox & Kings further advised Indian travellers to exercise discretion and avoid any non-essential travel to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey, until“there is greater clarity and alignment in the broader geopolitical environment.”

Other companies that halted travel deals

Travomint also said that the company has suspended the sale of all travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan to support Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan. With immediate effect, Travomint has suspended the sale of all travel packages to these countries," Travomint Chairman and CEO Alok K Singh said in a statement.

The travel agency also added that cancellation fees will be charged on existing bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, and emergency flight bookings will be available in case of need.

India- Pakistan relations simmer

Gaping holes in houses, debris-littered streets – Pakistan's shelling on the intervening night of May 8-9, left behind a trail of destruction in the bordering areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

At least eight missiles were fired from Pakistan towards Kashmir, an Indian defence personnel said, adding that they were all“intercepted and blocked by Air Defence Units.” The attacks were directed at the towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia.