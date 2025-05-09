Whole World Loses If India-Pakistan Go To War

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the first missile trails vanished into the early morning haze over Kashmir's Line of Control on May 7, a troubling reality broke into the open: South Asia remains hostage to a cycle of violence, denial and miscalculation, one that promises disaster ahead if not quickly reversed.

India's airstrikes into Pakistan-administered Kashmir came in response to the April 22 massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, a picturesque hill station in India-administered Kashmir. Within hours of India's missile strikes, Pakistan retaliated with artillery fire, claiming to have shot down several Indian aircraft , including a prized Rafael fighter.

The framing of events has followed a familiar script. India, citing self-defense, has justified its actions as measured and non-escalatory . Pakistan, for its part, has denied involvement in the Pahalgam massacre and called India's missile strikes a flagrant violation of its sovereignty while emphasizing the civilian deaths caused by the attack.

What followed was not only an exchange of fire but an exchange of narratives. Narrative supremacy is now as vital as military strength, with each side framing the initial and now subsequent events to win domestic approval and international sympathy.

Yet amid this geopolitical theater, few are asking the harder questions. How did a heavily guarded region like Pahalgam become the site of such a brazen attack? Where was the intelligence apparatus that so often touts its reach?