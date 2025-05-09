Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Haj Committee Cancels May 10 Flight

J & K Haj Committee Cancels May 10 Flight


2025-05-09 08:09:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, the Haj flights from Srinagar International Airport continue to be cancelled for the third consecutive day while as the flight scheduled for Saturday has also been cancelled.

The Jammu & Kashmir Haj Committee on Friday, in a notification announced the cancellation of Flight number SG-5210, originally scheduled for May 10, 2025, due to the 'prevailing situations'.

J&K Haj Committee in the notification has stated that a revised schedule will be communicated accordingly.

Read Also Srinagar Airport Closure Disrupts Hajj Travel Plans For J&K Pilgrims, 2 Flights Cancelled Video: Tearful Goodbyes As Hajj Flights Take Off From Kashmir

