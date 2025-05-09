UK To Allocate Nearly GBP 25M For Humanitarian Projects In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UK government is allocating nearly GBP 25 million to support local Ukrainian organizations in protecting the most vulnerable citizens affected by Russian aggression.

That is according to a press release posted on the government's website, Ukrinform reports.

"The UK will also provide nearly GBP 25 million in new funding to support local Ukrainian organizations protecting the most vulnerable who continue to suffer from Russia's ongoing aggression," the statement reads.

This includes GBP 10 million to HAVEN to protect and evacuate civilians in frontline areas where Russian attacks continue and GBP 5 million to Mercy Corps so they can support local organizations to meet people's basic needs as quickly as possible in an emergency.

GBP 9.4 million will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross who continue to build up Ukraine's country-wide emergency response to urgent humanitarian needs.

Some of this funding will improve access to and the quality of recovery and rehabilitation services, including for veterans.

"The British people have never once wavered in their support for Ukraine. Supporting them means defending our shared democratic values and Ukraine's right to determine its own future in a free and peaceful Europe," the government said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Friday the introduction of the largest sanctions package against Russia to date.