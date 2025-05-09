403
West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited Unveils Groundbreaking Liposomal Skincare Collection, Fusing Scientific Expertise With Holistic Wellness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, 09 May 2025 – West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL), a frontrunner in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, proudly unveils its entry into the personal care industry with the launch of its Liposomal Skincare Collection. This innovative range underscores WBCIL's commitment to advancing wellness through the fusion of pharmaceutical-grade technology and accessible skincare solutions.
Leveraging state-of-the-art liposome encapsulation technology, this new skincare line significantly improves the delivery and absorption of active ingredients, resulting in visible, long-lasting improvements for various skin concerns. Liposomes, microscopic delivery systems, allow for deeper penetration of skincare actives, ensuring superior efficacy, reduced irritation, and prolonged release. WBCIL, with its deep expertise in liposomal technology, brings a new standard of skincare excellence to the Indian market.
“As we mark this milestone, we are excited to extend our pharmaceutical heritage into the realm of personal care,” shared Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director at WBCIL.“For over 60 years, we've been known for our commitment to health science. With this new skincare line, we are merging that same scientific rigor with everyday wellness needs, offering our consumers a scientifically-backed approach to skincare.”
The WBCIL Liposomal Skincare Collection includes:
> Liposomal Vitamin C Serum – Enhances skin brightness and shields against environmental damage.
> Liposomal Niacinamide Serum – Balances skin tone, soothes inflammation, and fortifies the skin's natural barrier.
> Liposomal Salicylic Acid Serum – Gently exfoliates and addresses acne-prone skin with effective, non-drying action.
> Liposomal Glycolic Acid Serum – Refreshes and smooths textured skin while minimizing irritation.
> Liposomal Moisturizer – Deeply hydrates and strengthens the skin's protective barrier with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
> Liposomal Cream – Promotes overnight skin renewal with antioxidants and encapsulated peptides.
Each product is cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and formulated with clean, sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting WBCIL's commitment to ethical responsibility, trust, and scientific excellence.
With over six decades of experience in chemistry and life sciences, WBCIL's expansion into skincare reflects its broader vision to integrate wellness, innovation, and accessibility across health sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and now dermaceuticals.
About West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL):
Established in 1961, West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited is a globally recognized manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), mineral salts, nutraceuticals, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Kolkata, WBCIL operates in over 50 countries, maintaining a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation in life sciences. With the introduction of its skincare line, WBCIL continues to deliver its trusted promise of wellness to personal care consumers across the globe.
