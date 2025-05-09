403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Commission Calls For Joint EU Action On Migration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 9 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called for a joint approach among European Union member states to address the issue of migration.
Speaking at a joint press conference with newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen described migration as a "common European challenge" that must be tackled collectively.
She urged member states to fully implement the EUآ's new Pact on Migration and Asylum and announced an additional EUR 3 billion in funding to support the effort.
Von der Leyen noted a 30 percent drop in irregular arrivals to the EU this year attributing the decrease to effective partnerships with neighboring countries.
For his part, Chancellor Merz unveiled a new policy that will see Germany refuse entry to irregular migrants, including asylum seekers, at its borders, stating that these measures aim to curb irregular migration and enhance internal security.
The chancellor emphasized that the policy is temporary and will be carried out in coordination with the European Commission and neighboring countries.
The move has sparked criticism from other EU states particularly Poland which voiced concern that the policy could increase pressure on its own borders.
On a different note, von der Leyen welcomed Chancellor Merzآ's initiative to boost Germanyآ's defense spending highlighting the "Readiness 2030" plan. The initiative includes up to EUR 150 billion in EU-backed funding to support the European defense industry.
She also underscored the importance of implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, as agreed upon by Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump. Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EUآ's continued political, economic, and military support for Ukraine.
This marks Chancellor Merzآ's first foreign visit since taking office, coinciding with Europe Day - a symbolic gesture which von der Leyen said demonstrates Germanyآ's deep commitment to the European project. (end)
arn
Speaking at a joint press conference with newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen described migration as a "common European challenge" that must be tackled collectively.
She urged member states to fully implement the EUآ's new Pact on Migration and Asylum and announced an additional EUR 3 billion in funding to support the effort.
Von der Leyen noted a 30 percent drop in irregular arrivals to the EU this year attributing the decrease to effective partnerships with neighboring countries.
For his part, Chancellor Merz unveiled a new policy that will see Germany refuse entry to irregular migrants, including asylum seekers, at its borders, stating that these measures aim to curb irregular migration and enhance internal security.
The chancellor emphasized that the policy is temporary and will be carried out in coordination with the European Commission and neighboring countries.
The move has sparked criticism from other EU states particularly Poland which voiced concern that the policy could increase pressure on its own borders.
On a different note, von der Leyen welcomed Chancellor Merzآ's initiative to boost Germanyآ's defense spending highlighting the "Readiness 2030" plan. The initiative includes up to EUR 150 billion in EU-backed funding to support the European defense industry.
She also underscored the importance of implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, as agreed upon by Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump. Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EUآ's continued political, economic, and military support for Ukraine.
This marks Chancellor Merzآ's first foreign visit since taking office, coinciding with Europe Day - a symbolic gesture which von der Leyen said demonstrates Germanyآ's deep commitment to the European project. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment