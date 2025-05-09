CCTV4:My China Story Global Premiere
"My China Story" is featuring in a season of high-quality documentaries from China Media Group that are being broadcast on platforms including the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), the official website of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russia's Greater Asia TV, Russia's BRICS TV, and the VK video platform. The season will last until September.
This year, CMG's Chinese Global Program Center is rolling out a series of high-quality programs to mark major upcoming international events. They include a special series of reports, "Returning After Study", focusing on the China-Central Asia Summit, the documentary "Homeland", co-produced with five Central Asian countries, the multimedia project "Brazilian Journalists' Perspective on China", coinciding with the BRICS Summit, and the integrated media event "SCO Youth: A Shared Dream", which will premiere around the time of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.
