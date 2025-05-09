LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2025 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LION ) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2025 fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, May 22.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2025 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 22. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate Investor relations website or via the following link . A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, May 22, by clicking the same link.

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION ) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by the studio's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

