Little Sunshine's Playhouse Opening Preschool In Hendersonville, TN

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest preschool location in the heart of Hendersonville, TN. They are now enrolling infants and children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten. This new educational child care program offers a warm, inspiring environment designed to nurture creativity, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.

"I am so honored to be a part of bringing Little Sunshine's Playhouse to the Hendersonville community," said Heather Oost, Program Director. "This school reflects our commitment to offering exceptional early childhood education in an environment that feels like home-for both children and their families."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse is nationally recognized for its Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, which encourages child-led exploration and discovery. Their innovative approach blends educational philosophies to support the growth of the whole child-cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development all take center stage. Families also enjoy access to exclusive services like LuvNotesTM, a secure mobile app that keeps parents connected with real-time updates and snapshots of their child's day.

Highlights of the new Hendersonville preschool include:



Bright, modern classrooms filled with innovative educational tools

Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths

A passionate team of experienced educators dedicated to early childhood development

A play-based, engaging curriculum personalized to support each child's unique learning journey A secure, welcoming environment that inspires growth, creativity, and exploration

Brett Roubal, CEO, elaborated in saying, "What makes Little Sunshine's special isn't just our curriculum or our castles - it's the passion our educators bring to the classroom every day. That's what families truly feel when they walk through our doors."

The Grand Opening Play Day will take place Saturday, May 10, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Hendersonville location, which is located at 179 Maple Dr. N, Hendersonville, TN 37075. The event will provide parents with the opportunity to tour their school, meet their educators, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse apart from other daycares in Hendersonville. If you are interested in attending their Grand Opening event, RSVP here .

Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to schedule a private tour with the school's leadership team by visiting their website here .

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Operations, LLC. operates 38 early learning centers across the United States, from Granite Bay, CA to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment for children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through its Distinctive Services and proprietary Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. With a reputation for educational excellence and a strong sense of community, Little Sunshine's is a trusted choice for families seeking a premier private preschool experience. To learn more, visit littlesunshine .

SOURCE Little Sunshine's Playhouse

